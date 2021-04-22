Public warned of scam calls and texts where fraudsters impersonate gardaí

Gardaí are warning the public about several recent attempted fraud incidents in which scammers impersonated members of An Garda Síochána in a bid to steal personal information.

Several variations of a scam aimed at obtaining personal information, such as bank account details and PPS numbers, been reported to gardaí in recent weeks.

In one instance, people receive a call from a phone number that is very similar to the Garda Confidential Line number.

The call comes from the number 0-1800-666-111 (the actual Garda number is 1800-666-11, and doesn’t make outgoing calls).

The targeted individual is told that gardaí are investigating fraud activity or a crime and that their personal details need to be provided to progress the investigation.

In another variation of the scam, a person receives a message telling them there is a warrant out for their arrest, or that they are being fined for an unspecified reason.

To prevent further action, the targeted individual is asked to make a payment.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Cork City Garda Division, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said gardaí would never contact anyone out of the blue over the phone to request your bank account details.

"If you are cold-called from someone saying they are a member of An Garda Síochána and they are looking for bank details or your PPS number, ask them for their credentials and ring their Garda station to verify," he said.

Sgt McSweeney urged people to go to the Garda website and look up the specific station phone number, rather than calling back the number the person on the other end of the phone supplies.

"Whilst the scammers may change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information," he said.

"Never give out your information be it over the phone, text or email.”