Man arrested as gardaí seize €15k worth of suspected cocaine on Cork city's southside

Gardaí in Cork city have arrested a man and seized €15,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

Officers from the Togher District Drugs unit say they stopped and searched a man on Hillside Road in Glasheen at around 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

During this search, €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine was uncovered and seized.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was then arrested and brought to Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Yesterday evening, gardaí conducted an under-warrant search of a house on Cherry Tree Road in Togher.

A further €13,000 of suspected cocaine, as well as a mixing agent, were discovered and seized at the house.

All of the drugs are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland to be analysed.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.