The 17-year-old is accused of risking the lives of gardaí and other motorists
Youth accused of endangering lives by driving head-on at a Garda car

The youth is accused of endangerment of life by driving head-on in a dangerous manner, on the wrong side of Main Street, Celbridge, Co Kildare. File Picture.

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 15:53
Tom Tuite

A Dublin youth has been ordered to stand trial accused of risking the lives of gardaí and other motorists by driving head-on at them during a crime spree last year.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin Children’s Court on Thursday.

He was served with a book of evidence containing five charges in connection with incidents in Dublin, Meath, and Kildare on October 7 last.

They included one charge of endangerment of life by driving head-on in a dangerous manner, on the wrong side of Main Street, Celbridge, Co Kildare, at an unmarked patrol car which had blues lights and sirens activated. It is alleged he created substantial risk of death or serious harm.

He has a second charge for endangering life by driving on the wrong lane of the M3 northbound directly at oncoming traffic at Loughsallagh, Co Meath.

The teenager is alleged to have stolen a 151-reg car on the same date from a house in Castleknock in Dublin on the same date. Electric gates at the property were also damaged.

He is also accused of having gloves and vice grips for use in a theft.

It was held the case was too serious for the Children’s Court and should be sent to the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Judge Treasa Kelly made the trial order and told the youth he will face his next hearing in June in the Circuit Court.

Remanded on bail

The teen, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was remanded on bail with strict conditions.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his father, was told he must sign on daily at his local garda station, remain contactable by mobile phone, and obey a curfew at his home.

He spoke briefly when asked if he understood the bail terms.

Solicitor Rory Staines applied for legal aid for his client which was granted.

Judge Kelly was told that nine further charges  — six counts of dangerous driving, as well as trespassing, and driving without a licence or insurance — will be added to the indictment at a later stage.

#courtscrimegardaiplace: dublinplace: meathplace: kildareplace: dublin children's court
