Drunk man tried to barge into house, threatened to kill woman and son

A man has received a jail sentence after an incident in which he sought to enter a house in which a woman and her son were living and threatened to kill them unless he was allowed in.

Michael Foley, of Teadies Upper, Enniskeane, Co Cork, had already pleaded guilty to the public order offence and related burglary, which occurred in Clonakilty, Co Cork last summer when, while intoxicated, he believed he was being chased by others.

At Clonakilty District Court, Foley, aged 58, pleaded guilty to a separate public order offence in Dunmanway on March 11 of this year, as well as to two public order offences in Bandon this month.

The incident involving the woman and her young son occurred at Scartagh, Clonakilty, on July 7, 2020.

The court had previously heard that at 2.20am, Foley began knocking on the door of the property and did not know the people living there.

He attempted to barge in to the property but was held back by the woman and then her young son, who came to her aid.

The court had previously been told that the woman managed to dial the emergency services and her son held the phone so the incident was heard by those on 999 duty.

At the court hearing this week, Judge Roberts asked again what Foley had said to the woman as he sought to enter the house. Sgt Kelly said Foley had told the woman: "I will fucking kill you."

The judge said: "This is a man who frightened the daylights out of a woman and a child."

He said Foley was a "troublesome drunk rather than someone who gets drunk and is no trouble to anyone".

The court heard Foley, who had 85 previous convictions, had also come to Garda attention in Bandon and in Cork City recently.

Foley's solicitor, Myra Dinneen, said her client had a "very difficult upbringing" and that he regretted what happened and had no memory of it "He did not mean to cause her [the woman] any harm or her son any harm," she said.

"The reason he has no memory of it is because he was polluted drunk," the judge said.

Foley said he wanted to go to AA meetings. Judge Roberts said he wasn't sure if they had AA meetings in prison but that was where he was going.

"He is a menace to himself and others," he said, describing his criminal record as "appalling".

In relation to the incident last summer, he sentenced Foley to three months in prison, while he also handed down sentences of three months, both suspended, on the other charges before the court and a €400 fine for a public order offence from April 7.

Recognisance for all sentences was set at a €300 surety, a third of it in cash, and the judge warned Foley that he was doing "terrible damage to himself".