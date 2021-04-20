Three men due in court over Regency Hotel shooting

The 34-year-old was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in a murder that escalated the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud
Three men due in court over Regency Hotel shooting

David Byrne was fatally shot on February 5, 2016, at a boxing weigh-in. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 20:07
David Young, PA

Gardai have arrested three men in connection with the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel five years ago.

The men – one aged 50, one 60 and the other in his 60s – are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday evening.

Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016 in an attack linked to the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

Gardai said on Tuesday evening that the 50 and 60-year-olds were arrested in Ballymun earlier in the day on foot of warrants issued by the Special Criminal Court.

They later announced the arrest of the third man.

It was also confirmed earlier today that a European Arrest Warrant had been issued for Gerard Hutch - the man known as the Monk - who is wanted in connection with the gun attack at the Regency.

More in this section

COLLINS Phil Collins' son tells court he no longer uses drugs
'Operation Evening Mass' case hears claims of conflicting evidence 'Operation Evening Mass' case hears claims of conflicting evidence
Dubai pair's constitutional challenge over hotel quarantine adjourned Dubai pair's constitutional challenge over hotel quarantine adjourned
regencyplace: republic of ireland
Garda stock

Man extradited over murder bid on off-duty PSNI officer

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices