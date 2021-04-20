Three men due in court over Regency Hotel shooting

Gardai have arrested three men in connection with the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel five years ago.
The men – one aged 50, one 60 and the other in his 60s – are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday evening.
Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016 in an attack linked to the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.
Gardai said on Tuesday evening that the 50 and 60-year-olds were arrested in Ballymun earlier in the day on foot of warrants issued by the Special Criminal Court.
They later announced the arrest of the third man.
It was also confirmed earlier today that a European Arrest Warrant had been issued for Gerard Hutch - the man known as the Monk - who is wanted in connection with the gun attack at the Regency.