State 'sends message' with 'Monk' warrant as three men charged over fatal shooting

Three men appeared in the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday night in connection with the fatal shooting of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

The three Dublin men, one in his 60s and the other two in their 50s, were arrested by gardaí in Ballymun earlier on Tuesday and brought before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court

The arrests came as the issuing of a European arrest warrant for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was described as a “huge statement” by the State of its “relentless pursuit” of those behind the Regency Hotel attack and the Kinahan-Hutch feud, a retired Garda chief has said.

Former assistant commissioner for Dublin Pat Leahy said the warrant sent out a message to other feud bosses, including Kinahan gang leader Daniel Kinahan, that “this isn’t over and their time will come”.

Mr Leahy, until his retirement last July, oversaw a number of feud murder investigations, including the shooting dead of Kinahan lieutenant David Byrne at the north Dublin hotel in February 2016.

The issuing by the High Court of a European arrest warrant for Gerry Hutch followed an application by the Garda investigation team in Ballymun on foot of a direction from the DPP to bring charges against the 58-year-old.

“This is a huge statement by An Garda Síochána and the State,” said Mr Leahy.

They are delivering on their commitment of the relentless pursuit of those involved in the Regency and the murders that followed.

“It sends out a message to others – that this isn’t over and their time will come.”

Daniel Kinahan and other senior cartel figures continue to live in the United Arab Emirates, but Garda sources have said their stay is dependent on the ongoing tolerance of Dubai authorities.

“You’d assume that Daniel Kinahan’s first emotion [on hearing about the Hutch warrant] is delight, but then he will think ‘Jesus, I’m next’," said one senior source.

"Daniel Kinahan and others are depending on the UAE for their safety – they will cough him up at some stage.”