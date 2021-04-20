Phil Collins' son tells court he no longer uses drugs

Simon Collins, the 44-year-old son of musician Phil Collins, has said he no longer uses drugs and is concentrating on his music career.

Collins will have a charge for simple possession of cocaine, with a value of €10, struck out providing he makes a donation to an addiction treatment centre, Killarney District Court heard today.

Collins, of Greenane Cottage, Templenoe, Blackwater, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, contrary to section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, at Derrycunnihy, Killarney, on January 18, 2020.

The plea was entered on his behalf by his solicitor, John Cashell, who said the cocaine was for his client's personal use.

It was well publicised that Collins had suffered from a drug addiction, Mr Cashell said.

He asked if his client could make a contribution to avoid conviction. Simon Collins was an established musician in his own right and, as such, he had to travel a lot, Mr Cashell said, pleading for leniency.

He had not come to Garda attention previously, he added.

Judge David Waters said he would give Collins a chance providing he pay €300 to the Grove addiction treatment centre.

The matter has been adjourned to May 18 and the matter will be struck out, providing the money has been paid.

In a statement after the hearing, through Mr Cashell, Collins said he regretted his “relapse” on the night in question.

I regret my relapse on that night as I have been in recovery for years. It’s all behind me now and I don’t use drugs anymore.

"I am firmly focused on my career in music and am currently working a new album with my new band,” he said.