Boyfriend remanded in custody after being charged with murder of Jennifer Poole

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of mother of two Jennifer Poole, who died after she was stabbed in her home in Dublin at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was injured in her first-floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on Saturday. One of her children was in the apartment at the time.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital but she died a short time later.

Her boyfriend Gavin Murphy was arrested in Ballymun in the north of the city on Saturday.

He was detained for questioning in Finglas Garda Station.

Mr Murphy, originally from Tallaght but who has an address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, was charged at 12.04am today with the murder of Ms Poole contrary to common law.

He was held in custody pending his appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Dressed in a blue hoodie, black jeans, and blue runners, he sat silently in the dock.

Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan told Judge Jones that Mr Murphy “made no reply to caution and was handed a true copy of the charges".

Grief-stricken family members and friends were allowed in to court to watch the proceedings from the public gallery.

Due to the nature of the charge, there could be no application for bail in the district court, Judge Jones said.

He remanded Mr Murphy in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy asked the judge to order medical attention adding that his client will face a two-week mandatory covid-19 quarantine in custody.

A High Court application for bail will be made, he said.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Murphy was not working.

'Shock and horror in community'

Jennifer Poole: 24-year-old mother of two was injured in her apartmentment in Finglas and later died at Connolly Hospital.

Ms Poole, a healthcare worker and camoige player with local club Erin’s Isle, was originally from Ballygall area of Finglas.

She was a mother to two children, a girl and a boy.

A Gofundme page in tribute to her has already raised over €42,000 for the cost of her funeral and to support her children.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly said there had been "shock and horror in the community" over her death.

Ms Poole had emailed him recently about public lighting on the route she used for running.

Erin's Isle, the Finglas GAA and camogie club, with whom Jennie had played, posted a message of condolence on its Facebook page on Sunday.

"Everyone at the club is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Jennie," it said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to all of the Poole family and those closest, especially her two young children, friends and everyone who played with Jennie throughout her time with Erin’s Isle.

"She will be remembered so fondly by us all and may she rest in peace."

Dublin Camogie also paid tribute to Ms Poole, posting a photograph on its Facebook page of Jennie and her sister, Claire, after Erin's Isle had won the Dublin Camogie Shield.

"Jennie a member of Erin’s Isle Camogie will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. May she rest in peace," it said.