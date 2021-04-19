Cobh gardaí flush out, arrest and charge burglar found hiding in pub toilet

Shortly before 6am on Saturday, April 17, gardaí in Cobh say received two reports of suspicious activity and possible burglaries in the Westbourne Place area
Cobh gardaí flush out, arrest and charge burglar found hiding in pub toilet

The arrested man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 10:52
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man who was found hiding in the bathroom of a Cork pub he was allegedly attempting to burgle.

Shortly before 6am on Saturday, April 17, gardaí in Cobh say received two reports of suspicious activity and possible burglaries in the Westbourne Place area.

Gardaí on routine patrol investigated the reports and found that a local pub had been broken into. The officers searched the premises and found a man hiding inside the bathroom.

The man, who is aged in his late 20s, was arrested and brought to Cobh Garda Station.

Following the arrest, gardaí discovered that another burglary had taken place in a nearby shop.

The arrested man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and will appear before Midleton (sitting at Mallow) District Court on May 6 at 10.30am.

Speaking at Cobh Garda Station today, Inspector Joe O’Connor encouraged anyone who spots something out of the ordinary in their area to contact gardaí. 

"Thanks to the strong relationship we share with the local community here in Cobh, and throughout the country, we are improving community safety together,” he said.  

More in this section

Firearm and drugs seized as Dublin Gardaí target gangs causing 'harm and devastation' Firearm and drugs seized as Dublin Gardaí target gangs causing 'harm and devastation'
PSNI stock Man shot by police in Derry
Ireland stock Two arrested as part of investigation into fatal Kerry road crash
burglarycrimegardaiplace: corkplace: cobh
Cobh gardaí flush out, arrest and charge burglar found hiding in pub toilet

Man arrested in investigation into capital murder of Adrian Donohoe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices