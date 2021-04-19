Cobh gardaí flush out, arrest and charge burglar found hiding in pub toilet

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man who was found hiding in the bathroom of a Cork pub he was allegedly attempting to burgle.
Shortly before 6am on Saturday, April 17, gardaí in Cobh say received two reports of suspicious activity and possible burglaries in the Westbourne Place area.
Gardaí on routine patrol investigated the reports and found that a local pub had been broken into. The officers searched the premises and found a man hiding inside the bathroom.
The man, who is aged in his late 20s, was arrested and brought to Cobh Garda Station.
Following the arrest, gardaí discovered that another burglary had taken place in a nearby shop.
The arrested man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and will appear before Midleton (sitting at Mallow) District Court on May 6 at 10.30am.
Speaking at Cobh Garda Station today, Inspector Joe O’Connor encouraged anyone who spots something out of the ordinary in their area to contact gardaí.
"Thanks to the strong relationship we share with the local community here in Cobh, and throughout the country, we are improving community safety together,” he said.