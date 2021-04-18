Man shot by police in Derry

Man shot by police in Derry

A man was shot by police in Derry (PA)

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 13:42
Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been shot in the chest by police in Derry.

The incident happened at 10:45pm on Saturday.

The PSNI said officers “responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at an address in Celandine Court in Gobnascale at approximately 10:45pm”.

“As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury,” a spokesperson said.

“He remains in hospital at this time.”

A police officer sustained knife wounds to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed and is investigating.

Read More

Violence in west Belfast ‘worst since early 1970s’ – community worker

More in this section

Ireland stock Two arrested as part of investigation into fatal Kerry road crash
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of woman in Dublin Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of woman in Dublin
Gardaí discover €50,000 of cannabis in wooded area of Co Clare Gardaí discover €50,000 of cannabis in wooded area of Co Clare
shootingplace: northern ireland
Man shot by police in Derry

Life of 24-year-old woman tragically cut short following fatal stabbing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices