Man shot by police in Derry

A man has been shot in the chest by police in Derry.
The incident happened at 10:45pm on Saturday.
The PSNI said officers “responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at an address in Celandine Court in Gobnascale at approximately 10:45pm”.
“As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury,” a spokesperson said.
“He remains in hospital at this time.”
A police officer sustained knife wounds to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed and is investigating.