Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of woman in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm in Melville Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Emergency services attended the scene and rushed the victim, a woman in her 20s, to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is due to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau this evening.

A man aged in his 20s has since been arrested in relation to the attack. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them.

In particular, they are appealing to anyone who was in the Melville Drive area of Finglas, Dublin 11 this afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí say their ongoing investigations are ongoing.