Woman, 30, arrested following €17k drug seizure in Louth

Gardaí in County Louth seized illegal drugs including cocaine and cannabis in Dundalk yesterday.

A number of searches were conducted yesterday as part of ongoing operations targeting criminal gangs involved in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

In the course of the searches, Gardaí seized approximately €17,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis as well as €1,300 in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.