Jury out in trial of man accused of raping brother

A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a Dublin man accused of orally raping his younger brother.

The accused man (36), who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of orally raping his then 11-year-old younger brother and beating him “nearly every day” until his brother left the family home when he was 16.

The Central Criminal Court had heard that the man is alleged to have once put the barrel of a loaded shotgun in his younger brother's mouth.

During the trial, the jury has heard evidence that while being interviewed by gardaí, the accused man said it was “a possibility” he had gotten his brother to give him “head” and that if he had done it then he was “out of his head” or drunk at the time.

The jury heard that the accused man went on to tell gardaí that his brother “probably gave me a bit of head”.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to ten sample counts of oral rape at the family home in Dublin on dates between March 28, 2001 and March 27, 2006.

He has also pleaded not guilty to seven counts of assault causing harm and one count of production of an article to unlawfully intimidate at the same address during the same period.

The trial continues tomorrow when the jury will recommence their deliberations.