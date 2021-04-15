Revenue seize €156,700 worth of drugs and cigarettes in separate operations

Revenue officers have seized drugs and cigarettes worth €156,700 in three separate operations.

The first seizure took place on Tuesday at Dublin Mail Centre, where officers, with the help of detector dog Bailey, seized illegal drugs with an estimated value of over €127,000.

In total, more than 5kgs of various types of drugs such as herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis resin, methamphetamine, heroin, and butane honey oil were seized as well as more than 2,800 tablets such as Zopiclone, Benzodiazepine, Diazepam and Zolpidem.

Detector dog Bailey helped sniff out over €127,000 worth of illegal drugs at Dublin Mail Centre on Tuesday.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Austria,

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘food stuffs’, ‘metal cars’, ‘dog equipment’, ‘baseball helmet’, ‘health care products’, and ‘supplements.'

The parcels seized were destined for delivery to addresses within Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Waterford, Tipperary, Kildare, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Leitrim, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, and Scotland.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, as a result of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of detector dog Bill, Revenue officers seized 25,000 cigarettes following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Shercock, Co Cavan.

The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Minsk’, had been smuggled into the State from Russia. A Hungarian man in his twenties was questioned.

Separately, in Dundalk, Co Louth, Revenue officers searched a premises, under warrant, and seized more than 6,000 cigarettes. A Latvian man in his thirties was questioned.

The cigarettes seized from both of these operations have a combined estimated retail value of more than €22,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €17,400.

Also on Wednesday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 11,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

The seizure was made following a search of the checked baggage of a man that had disembarked a flight from Wroclaw, Poland.

The smuggled cigarettes of various brands have an estimated retail value of €7,700, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6,000.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800-295295.