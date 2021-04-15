Arrests in Cork, Tipperary, and Roscommon as part of invoice fraud investigation

Four men, aged from 23 years to 35 years, were arrested for offences pursuant to Section 72, Criminal Justice Act, 2006
The men are currently detained at Middleton, Fermoy, Mallow and Tipperary garda stations. File picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 14:28
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested four men in Cork, Tipperary, and Roscommon as part of an investigation into invoice redirection fraud. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrests this morning after number of planned searches carried out in Cork, Tipperary, and Roscommon. 

The four men, aged from 23 years to 35 years, were arrested for offences pursuant to Section 72, Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

They are currently detained at Middleton, Fermoy, Mallow, and Tipperary garda stations under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Three of the arrests were made under Operation BOXPLOT — an initiative targeting a criminal organisation based in the North Cork area. 

This group is believed to be laundering the proceeds of international invoice re-direct fraud through bank accounts in Ireland.

The fourth man was arrested under Operation SKEIN, which targets another criminal organisation based in Ireland involved in similar international, criminal activity.

To date, 17 people have been arrested as part of Operation SKEIN and four persons have been arrested under Operation BOXPLOT.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

