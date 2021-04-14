Eight arrested in connection with murder of Kildare man 

Six men, one woman and a male juvenile have been arrested for the murder, and related offences
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 14:27
Steven Heaney

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Kildare earlier this year.

In the early hours of January 3, officers from Naas Garda Station say they attended the scene in the Allenwood South area following reports of an assault and associated incidents.

The victim, Mr Mark Loughlin, was rushed to Naas General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A State post-mortem was carried out later that evening, but its details have not been released for operational reasons.

An appeal for information was then made regarding the movements of a silver Audi A4 and a Red Renault traffic van seen in the Allenwood South area close to the time of the incident.

Today, investigating officers from Naas say they began an operation with the assistance from gardaí in the Kildare and Laois/Offaly divisions.

A number of premises were searched and eight people — six men, one woman and a male juvenile — were arrested for Mr Loughlin's murder and related offences.

Those arrested are currently being detained at stations in Kildare and Laois under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939-98.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

