Cork man has dog stolen by man wielding hammer

A man, armed with what is believed to have been a hammer, got out of the car and threatened the man to hand over his dog.
Cork man has dog stolen by man wielding hammer

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 10:02
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a dog yesterday afternoon in Ballyvolane, Cork.

A man was out walking his dog on Ballincollig Road when a car pulled up beside him at around 4.30pm.

A man, armed with what is believed to have been a hammer, got out of the car and threatened the man to hand over his dog.

The dog was taken and put into the car which then left the area.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and the dog has since been recovered and returned to the owner.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Man armed with breadknife spat blood at Cork garda 

More in this section

Arrested Sharp drop in number of rapes committed by teenagers
Drunk man told arresting gardaí he had a law degree Drunk man told arresting gardaí he had a law degree
Man jailed for trying to rape child in mother's care Man jailed for trying to rape child in mother's care
corkcrime
Cork man has dog stolen by man wielding hammer

Man arrested following stabbing incident at Limerick home

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices