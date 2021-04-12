Cork man has dog stolen by man wielding hammer

Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a dog yesterday afternoon in Ballyvolane, Cork.

A man was out walking his dog on Ballincollig Road when a car pulled up beside him at around 4.30pm.

A man, armed with what is believed to have been a hammer, got out of the car and threatened the man to hand over his dog.

The dog was taken and put into the car which then left the area.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and the dog has since been recovered and returned to the owner.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.