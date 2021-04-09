Cork man charged with  dealing heroin denied bail

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a 32-year-old Cork man charged with dealing heroin in Cork city three times in the past year.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy confirmed that Alan Morey was arrested and charged with having €3,600 worth of heroin at his home in Blackpool this week on Wednesday, April 7.

Morey, with an address at 31 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, was charged with having heroin for his own use and having the illegal drugs for sale or supply.

Two similar charges were brought against him in respect of a stash of heroin with which he was allegedly caught at Watercourse Road, Blackpool, Cork, on April 15 last year where the street value was €2,400.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that both of those cases could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed.

Directions from DPP

However, Sergeant Pat Lyons said there were still no directions from the DPP in respect of two charges of having heroin and having the drugs for sale or supply on November 7 2020 at Kent Railway Station. It is alleged that he was caught with €17,000 worth of heroin on that date.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail on the heroin dealing cases related to April last year and April this year – with which he was charged for the first time today – was the fact that he had been on bail since last November on that dealing charge.

Det. Garda Leahy said Morey told them yesterday that he intended selling the heroin in an effort to clear a €2,000 debt and to pay for his own habit.

“I would have serious concerns about his heroin addiction. By his own admission he is a chronic addict. Due to his addiction and his drug debt he would engage in further dealing,” the detective said.

Drug debt

Morey testified in his bail application, “I was off everything for a while. The debt came back and I wanted to do one fast thing to get the debt away.”

Judge Olann Kelleher clarified: “You wanted to do one deal, is it?” Morey replied, “Yeah.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the garda concern was that the accused man would continue dealing.

Morey replied, “No, I won’t. I’ll get clean urines. I’ll sign twice a day.”

The sergeant asked the accused how gardaí could rely on him not dealing again, and Morey replied: “You’d have to take my word for it.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused man was innocent until proven guilty but he refused bail and remanded Morey in custody for a week, to appear in Cork District Court by video link from prison.