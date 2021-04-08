Gardaí investigate after man hospitalised in stabbing incident  

Gardaí are investigating after a man was hospitalised in a stabbing incident in Newbridge, Co Kildare yesterday evening.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardaí attended Thomas Street in Newbridge where a man was discovered with a stab wound.

The man received treatment from gardaí and paramedics at the scene before he was moved to St James Hospital in Dublin by ambulance.

His conditions is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s shortly after the incident in the Newbridge area and have detained him under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Newbridge Garda station.

The man can be held for up to 24 hours and the scene of the stabbing incident has been preserved overnight.

It will be examined this morning by teams of local members of An Garda Síochána.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and would like to speak with anyone who may have camera footage including dashcam footage from the Main Street and Thomas Street area of Newbridge to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station, 045 431 212, the Garda confidential line, 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.