PSNI officers attacked after call to scene where suspicious object discovered

Police attended to protect a bomb disposal unit that was sent to the scene at the Templemore Road, in a predominantly nationalist part of Derry
It follows several nights of unrest in loyalist areas in both Derry and Belfast. File Picture

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 21:43
James Ward, PA

PSNI officers have been attacked with stones after attending the scene where a suspicious object was discovered.

Police attended to protect a bomb disposal unit that was sent to the scene at the Templemore Road, in a predominantly nationalist part of Derry.

The incident was subsequently declared an “elaborate hoax” by police, and a security alert was stood down shortly after 9pm.

A PSNI statement said: “Police and ATO (ammunition technical officer) examined a suspicious object, which was discovered in the area at around 4.20pm this afternoon, and have declared it an elaborate hoax.”

Roads were closed and the public asked to keep away after the alarm was raised on Easter Monday.

Pictures show a number of youths attacking a PSNI vehicle, hurling stones and pieces of wood.

Video captured from the scene that circulate on social media showed a number of youths being chased away by riot vehicles.

It follows several nights of unrest in loyalist areas in both Derry and Belfast.

However, the incident is not linked to the unrest in unionist communities seen in the last week.

A PSNI statement said: “Police are currently attending a report of a suspicious object located at the Templemore Road area of Derry this evening.

“A number of roads in the area have been closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area whilst the object is examined.”

Man arrested following discovery of sophisticated grow house

