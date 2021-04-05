Man arrested following discovery of sophisticated grow house

Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house in Boyle, Co Roscommon.
Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 18:24
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Roscommon have seized €124,000 worth of cannabis herb this afternoon.

They obtained a search warrant for a premises in Boyle after receiving intelligence relating to the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house where three rooms had been adapted to the cultivations of cannabis plants.

There were 55 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity seized by Gardaí as well as 4kg of harvested cannabis herb.

The estimated street value of all the seized drugs is €124,000. The drugs are to be sent for analysis.

During the operation, a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and taken to Castlerea Garda Station where he is currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

Man and woman injured in hammer attack

