Man and woman injured in hammer attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and a woman were injured in a hammer attack.

A 29-year-old woman was admitted to hospital and a 30-year-old man was injured after they were reportedly beaten at a property in the Forthriver Way area of Belfast on Sunday night.

Three men wearing balaclavas and armed with hammers were behind the attack, police said.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “At 9.40pm it was reported that a 28-year-old woman and 30-year-old male were reportedly beaten at a property by three men wearing balaclavas, armed with hammers.

“The woman was struck to the back of the head with a hammer and taken to hospital as a precaution. The man sustained several cuts to his arms.

“The property was ransacked and the upstairs bedroom window was smashed.

“One of the males is described as approximately 5ft 7in in height, of large, heavy build, with a ginger moustache which was protruding from the grey balaclava he was wearing.

“He was wearing a brown jacket and light-coloured jeans and in possession of a silver hammer. Another is described as of slim build, wearing a dark-coloured balaclava, navy jacket and tracksuit bottoms, and in possession of a claw hammer.

“Inquiries into this incident are continuing and anyone who saw what happened, or has information about this incident, is asked to get in touch with us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1868 04/04/21.”

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/”