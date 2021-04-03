Bail conditions set for two women who refused to quarantine after returning from plastic surgery trip

Two mothers who refused to enter mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving into Dublin airport on Friday following post-operative treatment at a hospital in Dubai were granted bail on personal and independent sureties.

However, Niamh Mulreany, 25, a mother of a seven-year-old boy from Scarlett Row in Dublin 2, and her friend, Kirstie Shree McGrath, 30, of St Anthony’s Road, Dublin 8 and a mum-of-two, remained in garda custody as they had limited financial means to meet bail conditions which include a personal bond of €800 and independent surety of €2,000.

Gardaí confirmed they had been called to Dublin Airport by the State Liaison officer on Friday afternoon and implemented the “4Es approach” - engaging, explaining and encouraging with enforcement a last resort following the two accused landing on a midday flight from Dubai.

The two friends were arrested for breaches of the Health Act after failing to comply with gardaí and were taken to Ballymun Garda station where they were held overnight.

J

Niamh Mulreany leaving Tallaght District Court. Picture: Collins Court.

udge Miriam Walsh, at Tallaght District Court on Saturday afternoon, also required that each woman present herself and reside at a designated quarantine hotel upon taking up bail.

Defence solicitor Michael French represented both women who were arrested and charged with breaching Section 38 of the Health (Amendment) Act 2021 by refusing to be detained in quarantine.

Mr French informed the court that both defendants had three children between them, were of “modest means” and in both cases they were the sole carers while living on lone parent’s allowance.

He also said his clients would be willing to quarantine at home. Judge Walsh granted free legal aid to both of his clients.

However, the court was informed by the State that it would undermine legislation if house quarantine was agreed to by the court.

An individual convicted of such an offence carries a financial penalty of up to €2,000 or a month in prison.

Both cases were adjourned to April 9 at 10.30 am.