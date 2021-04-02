Two women arrested for refusing to enter quarantine

Two women arrested for refusing to enter quarantine

Dublin Airport. File Picture.

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 20:24

Two women were charged after allegedly refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arriving in Dublin Airport.

It is understood the two women were arriving from the United Arab Emirates, where they had travelled for a cosmetic procedure.

In a statement issued this evening, gardaí confirmed they had been called to Dublin Airport by the State Liaison officer on Friday afternoon and implemented the “4Es approach” – engaging, explaining and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

The women were arrested for breaches of the health act after allegedly failing to comply with gardaí, and were taken to Ballymun Garda station.

Both women have been charged and will appear before the criminal courts of justice on Saturday at 10.30am.

