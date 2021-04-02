73-year-old charged with having €100k in crime proceeds at home

A 73-year-old pensioner has been charged with possessing more than €100,000 in crime proceeds at his home in Dublin.

Italian-born Giovanni Nardone, with an address at Glenhill Avenue, Finglas, was arrested on Thursday during an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

He was taken to Finglas Garda Station where he was charged with possessing €109,000 in crime proceeds at his home address.

The offence is contrary to section seven of Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Detective Garda Brian Johnson told Dublin District Court on Friday that Mr Nardone was handed a copy of the charge and “made no reply”.

There was no objection to bail subject to him obeying a number of conditions outlined by Detective Garda Johnson.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said the terms have been agreed.

Mr Nardone has surrendered his Italian passport and was ordered not to apply for new travel documents. He did not have an Irish passport, the court heard.

Judge Bernadette Owens also told him to provide gardaí with a contact phone number, to reside at his current address, and not to leave the jurisdiction.

Mr Keenan said his client understood the order and has lived most of his life in Ireland.

An application for legal aid will be heard at a later stage.

The investigating garda said he has yet to see the accused’s statement of means.

Mr Nardone, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was ordered to appear again on May 21 next.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions need to be obtained.