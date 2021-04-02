Two charged with attempted murder of teen boy in gun attack

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder of a teenage boy who was seriously injured in a gun attack in Dublin.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was treated in St James's Hospital following a shooting on Eugene Street in the south inner city on February 24 last.

Four men in their 20s and a male juvenile were arrested on Wednesday morning and detained at a number of Garda stations in Dublin.

Stephen Mulvey, 29, and Jamie Berry, 25, both from Leo Fitzgerald House, in Dublin 2, were charged on Thursday evening with attempted murder of the boy.

The pair were held overnight at Kevin Street Garda Station pending their appearance before Judge Bernadette Owens at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Mulvey, who was wearing a green and black tracksuit, “made no reply to charge after caution”, Detective Garda Mark Dennehy told the court.

Berry, dressed in black body warmer and grey hooded tracksuit, also “made no reply” to charge, Detective Garda Richard Pender said.

Both men sat silently in the dock for their cases which were dealt with separately.

The district court cannot grant bail in an attempted murder case and an application would have to be made in the High Court.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor, said there was consent to his clients being remanded in custody for one week. However, he added, “there will be an application for bail in due course”.

Legal aid

Legal aid was granted after the court heard they were unemployed and medical attention was directed for Berry following a request from his solicitor.

Gardaí informed the court that the injured party was a juvenile and Judge Owens said there were reporting restrictions in relation to the boy’s identity being published.

She noted from gardaí that there was no connection between the injured party and the defendants and she said there was no prohibition on the two accused men being identified.

Detective Garda Pender told the court that there was no family relationship between them and they did not live in the same area.

Judge Owens remanded them in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video-link next Friday morning.

Books of evidence

Books of evidence need to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions before they can be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Section 252 (1) of the Children Act, 2001 states: “In relation to any proceedings for an offence against a child or where a child is a witness in any such proceedings, no report which reveals the name, address or school of the child or includes any particulars likely to lead to his or her identification”.

"No picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification” shall be published or included in a broadcast, it also states.

The three other people arrested during investigation were all released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.