Pensioner charged with exposing himself on three consecutive days on Galway beach

A 74-year-old man has been charged with exposing himself on three consecutive days near the iconic diving tower at Blackrock beach in Salthill last August.
Patrick Flannery, of 13 Emerson Avenue, Salthill, Galway, faces three charges of intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature, namely exposing his penis at Blackrock beach on August 7, 8, and 9 last year.
He also faces charges of breaching the peace, by engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Blackrock beach on August 9 and again on August 10 last.
The frail-looking pensioner was initially brought before a special sitting of Galway District Court last August charged with breaching the peace on two of the dates.
He was granted bail at the time on condition he keep away from the beaches in Salthill, not interfere with any witnesses, and sign on twice a week at his local Garda station.
He was again arrested and charged on the directions of the DPP last week in relation to the three indecent exposure charges and was brought in custody before the court.
Judge Mary Fahy remanded Flannery on continuing bail with the same conditions attached to appear back before the court in May to indicate his attitude to the charges.