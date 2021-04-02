Pensioner charged with exposing himself on three consecutive days on Galway beach

A 74-year-old man has been charged with exposing himself on three consecutive days near the iconic diving tower at Blackrock beach in Salthill last August.

Patrick Flannery, of 13 Emerson Avenue, Salthill, Galway, faces three charges of intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature, namely exposing his penis at Blackrock beach on August 7, 8, and 9 last year.