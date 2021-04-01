Man, 73, arrested after garda raid on money-laundering operation

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €110,000 in cash following the search of a premises in Finglas in Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.
During the course of the search, additional items were also seized including a case counting machine, a vacuum packing machine, jewellery, watches and an encrypted phone.
Gardaí believe the site was being used as part of a money-laundering operation for a criminal gang.
A man, 73, was arrested and is being detained at Finglas Garda Station.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.