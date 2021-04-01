Man, 20s, arrested following robbery in Cork city off-licence

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man following a robbery in the city last Sunday.
A man entered an off-licence on Douglas Street just before 6pm on Sunday evening. It is believed he was armed with a syringe.
The man threatened staff and left empty-handed.
Gardaí from Anglesea Street carried out a patrol in the area but the suspect was not located.
An examination of the scene was carried out by local Scenes of Crime Unit and CCTV was gathered from the area.
As a result of initial enquiries, a man aged in his 20s was arrested yesterday morning, March 31.
He was detained at Mayfield Garda Station and has since been charged.
He is due to appear before Cork City District Court later today.