Fresh sex assault charge against former Cork scout leader Dave Barry

A new charge of sexually assaulting a boy scout was brought today against David Barry — a well-known retired Cork businessman.

72-year-old David Barry, of Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, was formally arrested for the purpose of charging by Detective Garda Gary Duggan.

The detective said he arrested David Barry at 10am. He charged him at 10.20am at Togher garda station. The accused made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on an unknown date between September 1, 2007, and June 30, 2008, he sexually assaulted a scout who was in his early teens. Judge Olann Kelleher said the only restriction on publicity of the case was that the complainant would not be identified.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, the case was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until April 8 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

There was no objection to the defendant being remanded on bail.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the matter could be dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or by entering a signed plea of guilty at the district court and having sentencing adjourned to the circuit court.

Read More Book of evidence served on man charged with daylight stabbing of another man in Cork City

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, indicated that there would not be a signed plea and that a book of evidence would be required.

“My client is anxious this would join up with other matters in the circuit court,” Mr Ó Donnabháin said.

This was a reference to a book of evidence served on David Barry earlier this year on 26 historical counts of sexually assaulting boy scouts and a 27th charge related to an alleged attempted sexual assault.

Those charges are in respect of nine different complainants – former boy scouts.

Many of them are now in their 40s.

Seven charges are of sexual assault, 19 of indecent assault (which is the identical charge to sexual assault) and one of attempted sexual assault. The attempted sexual assault relates to one complainant. The other charges relate variously to the other eight complainants.

Charges relate to a period from 1986 to 2005 at a location in Cork. Many of the charges relate to the 1980s and 1990s.

Those charges will be in the list of cases at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 12.