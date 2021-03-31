Cash, drugs and watches seized following Dublin search operation

Money, drugs and a number of watches are among the items that have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Dublin.
The CAB carried out a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region this morning, targeting a significant drug trafficker operating within the jurisdiction.
The operation involved the search of a single dwelling.
It resulted in:
- The seizure of €64,000 in cash
- The freezing of a bank account containing €40,833
- The seizure of €45,000 worth of controlled drugs (Cocaine and Cannabis)
- The seizure of three Rolex watches
- The seizure of a Hublot watch
- The seizure of an Audemars Piguet watch
- The seizure of computers, drives, phones and documentation in relation to property ownership.
Gardaí said that one man was arrested during the course of the search.
He is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Dublin.
Gardaí said in a statement that investigation into property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime was originally referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by the DMR West Roads Policing Unit.
Prior to this mornings search, it had resulted in the seizure of €150,000 in cash.
The CAB carried out the search operation with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.