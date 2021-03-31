Garda make five arrests into shooting of male juvenile in Dublin

All five have been detained at a number of Dublin garda stations and can be held for up to seven days. 
The five males are currently detained under Section 50 the Criminal Justice Act 2007.  File picture. 

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 11:37
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí investigating the shooting of a male juvenile in Dublin last month have arrested five people this morning after a series of searches. 

The four males in their 20s and a young juvenile were arrested in connection with the shooting incident that happened on February 24, at Eugene Street in south inner city Dublin. 

At 10.55pm that night, a male juvenile received a number of gunshot wounds in a shooting incident. He later received treatment for serious injuries at St James Hospital. 

Gardaí issued a witness appeal, as well as an information appeal about a black Hyundai I30, found burnt out on Greenville Avenue. 

All five have been detained at a number of Dublin garda stations and can be held for up to seven days. 

The five males are currently detained under Section 50 the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

