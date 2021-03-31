Three men arrested following assault and robbery incident in Limerick

Today, an arrest operation took place and three men - two in their 40s and one in his 30s - were arrested.
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 10:55
Michelle McGlynn

Detective Gardaí in Limerick have made three arrests in relation to a robbery and assault incident in January.

On the afternoon of January 15, a car pulled up beside a cash-in-transit van at a retail premises at Annacotty.

A masked man got out of this car and assaulted the cash-in-transit employee with an implement.

The driver of the car, who was also masked, threatened the employee to hand over a bag he was carrying, which he did.

Today, an arrest operation took place and three men - two in their 40s and one in his 30s - were arrested.

They are currently being detained at Henry Street and Roxboro Garda stations.

