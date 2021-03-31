Man charged in connection with death of 52-year-old in Dublin

Members of the Gardaí at the scene in the Markievicz House flats complex in Dublin city centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 08:03
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been charged in relation to the death of another man in Dublin’s south inner city.

The 52-year-old was found with serious injuries in his flat at Markievicz House on Monday.

He was brought to St James hospital but passed away a short time later.

It is believed he had been stabbed in the leg.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s on Tuesday morning as part of their inquiries.

The man has now been charged in relation to Mr Horgan’s death and is due in court this morning.

The woman has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

