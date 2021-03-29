Betting shop worker with gambling problem made fraudulent EuroMillions claim

A former Ladbrokes employee with a gambling problem used his inside knowledge and his trust to make a fraudulent claim of €1,500 for winning numbers on EuroMillions.

Eoghan Daly, of Dunlocha Cottages, who was never in trouble of any kind before pleading guilty to the deception, brought €1,500 to Cork District Court to compensate his former employer.

Solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the young man was very embarrassed at the fact that he had betrayed the trust of friends and former colleagues.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the 24-year-old went to Ladbrokes at Avenue de Rennes in Mahon and claimed winnings of €1,501 without the benefit of the ticket by filling out a document to the effect that it had been lost.

“He used his knowledge of the system to claim the winnings,” Sgt Lyons said.

Mr Collins-Daly suggested that it would have been difficult for an ordinary customer to do what the defendant had done.

He knew the way the system worked essentially.

"And when he was working there he developed an issue with gambling, surrounded by it day in, day out," Mr Collins-Daly said.

When he went into other employment, it would not have been unusual for him to gamble away his entire week’s wages on the day he was paid.

The solicitor said the defendant admitted what he had done as soon as he was approached by gardaí in relation to the matter.

He gathered compensation and pleaded guilty to the charge of making a gain by deception.

Mr Collins-Daly said he "got such a fright when the guards came" that he "knocked it on the head".

He would have the odd flutter on Cheltenham but he has it under control, he said.

Judge Kelleher fined him €750.