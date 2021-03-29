Man arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Limerick

Gardaí said that at around 7am, a man gained access to the residence and proceeded to threaten the resident of the property with a knife
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 08:48
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary in Limerick.

The alleged incident occurred at a house in Askeaton, Limerick, early yesterday morning.

It is alleged that at around 7am, a man gained access to the residence and proceeded to threaten the resident of the property with a knife.

The occupant of the property did not require medical treatment, gardaí stated.

They said that a man in his mid-30s was arrested a short distance away.

He was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

