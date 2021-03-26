Man who repeatedly raped his sister fails to get conviction quashed

A Dublin man who repeatedly raped and abused his younger sister over a period of six years has failed in a bid to overturn his conviction.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his sister's identity, was convicted at the Central Criminal Court of 33 counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual assault.

All offences occurred between January 1999 and October 2005 when the girl was aged 10 to 16 years.

On 15 March, 2016, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy sentenced the appellant to 11 years' imprisonment for rape and three and a half years for sexual assault, to run concurrently.

The man appealed to the three-judge Court of Appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

Ruling only on the conviction appeal on Friday, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy dismissed all grounds.

The man's lawyer, Hugh Hartnett SC, complained that counsel for the prosecution had asked a leading question of the mother of the complainant.

In her evidence, the mother said that she confronted her son about the allegation and he told that they were "just children and they were just playing".

Prosecution counsel then asked: "Was anything said about experimenting?" to which she replied: "He said that they were just trying, like I suppose, experimenting and I said how could you.”

Mr Hartnett said the question of experimentation was "put into the mouth of the witness" and was a "blatant breach of the rules of evidence".

He said his client was denied a fair trial and the jury should have been discharged.

Mr Justice McCarthy agreed that the question was a breach of the rules of evidence but, he said:

Juries should not be discharged except for a grave reason.

He said this is not such a case and that the evidence relating to experimentation "could not possibly fall into the category which would justify a discharge".

At a sentencing hearing in 2016, the woman described how her life at age 10 had been “filled with a black hole of uncertainty, fear and terror” when her brother started sexually abusing her.

The woman, reading from her statement, said she thought she had the perfect life before the abuse. She said her family had changed forever and her parents were “shadows” of themselves since the court proceedings.

She said her father had told her:

I thought I had to protect you from the monsters in the street, not the monster in my home.

She described suffering from anxiety, depression, and ill health and that at school she had found it easier to “hide” in groups than hold individual friendships.

“I don’t know why he put me through this, I didn’t deserve to be abused," the woman said.

She said the fact her brother had showed no remorse for his offending would stay with her “till the day I die”.

Garda Sinead Tyrrell said the abuse began shortly after the victim had received a “love bite” from her brother when she was aged 10.

Garda Tyrrell told John O’Kelly SC, prosecuting, that the abuse then progressed to rape.