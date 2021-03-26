Detector dog helps Revenue officers uncover €21k cash hidden in engine

Revenue officers with the help of a detector dog seized €21,000 in cash at Dublin Port yesterday.
The cash was concealed in an engine and was discovered with the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog, Robbie.
Revenue officers seized the cash which was destined for Spain. The money is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.
Today, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order at Dublin District Court.
Investigations are ongoing.