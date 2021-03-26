Man due in court charged with 2019 aggravated burglary in Cork

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to an aggravated burglary on Barrack Street in Cork City on January 11, 2019.
Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 10:24
Greg Murphy

Shortly after 7pm, a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife forced his way into a house on Barrack Street demanding cash from the person living there.

He then left the scene with a sum of money.

A man was arrested on January 16, 2019, but was later released without charge.

This morning a man in his 30s was arrested and charged with the burglary.

He is due before Cork District Court later this morning.

