Man due in court following €140k cannabis seizure at Cork checkpoint

A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb at a checkpoint in Cork on Tuesday.
Shortly before 8.30pm, gardaí stopped a van at a routine Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue in Glanmire.
After speaking to the driver, gardaí arrested the man under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
After a search of the van, gardaí discovered two bags of suspected cannabis herd, worth approximately €140,000.
After being processed for driving while intoxicated, the man in his 30s was subsequently arrested in relation to the seizure and held at Mayfield garda station.
He is due to appear before Cork City District Court later this morning.