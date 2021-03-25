Man due in court following €140k cannabis seizure at Cork checkpoint

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court later this morning.
Man due in court following €140k cannabis seizure at Cork checkpoint
Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 08:10
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb at a checkpoint in Cork on Tuesday.

Shortly before 8.30pm, gardaí stopped a van at a routine Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue in Glanmire.

After speaking to the driver, gardaí arrested the man under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

After a search of the van, gardaí discovered two bags of suspected cannabis herd, worth approximately €140,000.

After being processed for driving while intoxicated, the man in his 30s was subsequently arrested in relation to the seizure and held at Mayfield garda station.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court later this morning.

Read More

New group to mount legal challenge to Cork's Blackpool flood defence plans

More in this section

Man arrested as ‘several pallets of wine’ worth €35,000 seized by police Man arrested as ‘several pallets of wine’ worth €35,000 seized by police
Man acquitted of rape to sue INM over article Mother asks court to withdraw tube feeding so daughter can 'die with dignity'
Extended business rates holiday Lidl sues IFA for defamation over own-brand milk claims
Garda stock

Man who claimed €6k in PUP while living in Asia arrested in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 17
  • 23
  • 37
  • 40
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices