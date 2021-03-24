Clare gardaí seize €9k worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis

Gardaí in Clare have seized €9,000 of suspected drugs as part of two separate investigations.
Clare gardaí seize €9k worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis

A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 09:54
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Clare have seized €9,000 of suspected drugs as part of two separate investigations.

Following the search of a house in Miltown Malbay on Tuesday afternoon, gardaí seized €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

No arrests were made at the time but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Later in the evening, gardaí searched a house in Ennis and seized €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, divided into small bags.

Both sets of suspected drugs are being sent for forensic analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Ennis garda station. He was later released.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Read More

Man snatched phone from bedside locker of hospital patient while she slept

More in this section

Caoimhe Haughey1 €12.2m settlement approved for two boys with cerebral palsy
€136,000 worth of drugs and cigarettes seized by Revenue in separate operations €136,000 worth of drugs and cigarettes seized by Revenue in separate operations
Gardaí seize drugs and sniper rifle after search operation Gardaí seize drugs and sniper rifle after search operation
FAI attend Sport Committee

ODCE case involving John Delaney can remain in public for time being, court rules

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 4
  • 27
  • 37
  • 43
  • 44
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices