Clare gardaí seize €9k worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis

Gardaí in Clare have seized €9,000 of suspected drugs as part of two separate investigations.
Following the search of a house in Miltown Malbay on Tuesday afternoon, gardaí seized €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine.
No arrests were made at the time but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.
Later in the evening, gardaí searched a house in Ennis and seized €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, divided into small bags.
Both sets of suspected drugs are being sent for forensic analysis.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Ennis garda station. He was later released.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.