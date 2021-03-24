Man arrested in connection with dangerous driving incident that injured garda 

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection to a dangerous driving incident in Longford which resulted in a Garda being struck by a vehicle along with several other road traffic collisions.
The man aged in his 30s was arrested this afternoon and is detained at Longford Garda station.
He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The dangerous driving incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday, March 22 after gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically.
Gardaí conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road and as they approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene, striking a member of the force as they drove away.
A statement revealed that Garda Units from Longford then engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation.
The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a garda patrol vehicle.
Following this, the vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.
The injured garda was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.