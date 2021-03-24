Man arrested in connection with dangerous driving incident that injured garda 

The injured garda was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released
Man arrested in connection with dangerous driving incident that injured garda 

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday after gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically. File picture

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 16:42
Steve Neville and Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection to a dangerous driving incident in Longford which resulted in a Garda being struck by a vehicle along with several other road traffic collisions. 

The man aged in his 30s was arrested this afternoon and is detained at Longford Garda station. 

He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The dangerous driving incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday, March 22 after gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

Gardaí conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road and as they approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene, striking a member of the force as they drove away.

A statement revealed that Garda Units from Longford then engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation.

The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a garda patrol vehicle.

Following this, the vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.

The injured garda was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Read More

Cork and Kerry among the best performing counties as Nphet rules out regional restrictions

More in this section

Man arrested following roadside seizure of €140k worth of cannabis in Cork Man arrested following roadside seizure of €140k worth of cannabis in Cork
Ennis man charged with murder of mother-of-two Ennis man charged with murder of mother-of-two
Two arrested following €200k Carlow cannabis seizure Two arrested following €200k Carlow cannabis seizure
gardailongford
Extended business rates holiday

Lidl sues IFA for defamation over own-brand milk claims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 4
  • 27
  • 37
  • 43
  • 44
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices