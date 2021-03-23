Teenager hospitalised after gang fight in Dublin City centre

No arrests were made after the fight but enquiries are ongoing. File picture.

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 12:41
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are investigating a large fight in Dublin City centre last night which left one boy hospitalised.

Shortly after 7:30pm yesterday evening, a number of units from the Store Street and Pearse Street Garda stations responded to a public order incident on the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin City centre. 

Dozens of teenagers had gathered on the bridge for what is believed to be local rivalry clashes.

One boy in his mid-teens suffered flesh wounds and was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Local councillor Neil Ring says there is a worry in the community that there will be now a retaliation attack and the public brawling is happening far too often. 

"Well last night there was one of these, which are happening all too often now, rival gangs from the northside and the southside meeting somewhere halfway. They just sort of attack one another over various things," he said.

Videos of the brawl are circulating on social media and gardaí have said no arrests have yet been made but enquires are ongoing.

