Man who threw homeless person down rubbish chute gets murder conviction quashed

Second time murder conviction quashed by Court of Appeal
David O'Loughlin in 2015. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 11:20
Eoin Reynolds

A man who killed a vulnerable homeless man by throwing him down a 40ft rubbish chute has had his murder conviction quashed for the second time by the Court of Appeal.

The three-judge court substituted David O'Loughlin's murder verdict with a manslaughter verdict, having found there was no evidence that he intended to kill or cause serious injury to Liam Manley.

O'Loughlin (33), of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork, was convicted of murdering Mr Manley on May 12, 2013, following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court in January 2019. 

Following this morning's judgment, Michael O'Higgins SC said his client wishes to apologise for what he did and to thank the court for the careful consideration it gave to his case.

O'Loughlin will appear before the Central Criminal Court on Friday where a date will be set for a sentencing hearing.

