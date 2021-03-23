Five charged with murder of Irish teen in Australia due in court on June 8

Three men and two teenage girls charged with the murder of an Irish teenager in Australia are to re-appear in court on June 8 - more than a year after the fatal incident.

Cian English, 19, originally from, Bullock Park, Carlow Town, but who was living in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a fourth floor balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am Saturday, May 23 last year during an alleged robbery.

The teenager was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan.

The family left Ireland 16 years ago, first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked for Digicel and then settled in Brisbane in 2011.

He fell to his death when he was being robbed at knifepoint following an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on prescription drugs.

Authorities allege that suspects, (l-r) Lachlan Soper-Lagas, Jason Knowles and Hayden Kratzman were attempting to rob Mr English and his friend of a phone when the Irishman tried to escape over the balcony.

He attempted to escape but tragically fell from the fourth-floor balcony.

Two of the three accused men, Jason Ryan Knowles, 22 and Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20 have been remanded in custody while 18-year-old Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas has his bail conditions continued after his grandparents offered their home as €65,000 surety.

The two female minors, whose names are not released for legal reasons, are also due to re-appear on the same date.

All five, who have appeared in court on several occasions since their arrests last June, are also charged with stealing, robbery, torture and deprivation of liberty and will appear at Southport Magistrates court in Queensland.

A police spokesman Sergeant Raymond Murray said: “The three men will reappear on June 8. We don’t release information on Juveniles.”

Sgt Murray added that once a person is charged with murder it normally takes 12 to 18 months for it to go to trial.

The teenager’s ashes were laid to rest, in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, last June.