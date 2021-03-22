Investigation into dangerous driving incident after garda member struck by vehicle

A member of the gardaí is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries after a dangerous driving incident resulted in “several road traffic collisions” in Longford.
Gardaí said that at around 4pm this afternoon, they received reports of a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road.
As gardaí approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene “striking a garda member as they drove away”.
Gardaí said that units from Longford engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation.
The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a Garda Patrol Vehicle.
The vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.
Forensic collision investigators attended the scene and have conducted an examination.
Gardaí said that the driver of the vehicle was taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The garda member was taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.
Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing.