Coercion charge against man, 42, who allegedly approached Cork child

A coercion charge was brought against a 42-year-old man in respect of allegedly approaching an eleven-year-old girl near her home in the Mahon area of Cork last July.

His bail terms now require him to stay away from all boys and girls under the age of 18 who are not known to him.

Detective Garda Bryan Murphy brought the charge against the man who was formally arrested for the purpose of being charged.

Det Garda Murphy informed him that he did not have to say anything but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He replied, “I did not do this. I am surprised.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment on the coercion charged. The DPP also consented to the accused entering a guilty plea at Cork District Court and being sent forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said a book of evidence would be required.

Reporting restrictions

Concerns were expressed that naming of the defendant in coverage of the case might lead to identification of the child who is the complainant. Judge Olann Kelleher imposed reporting restrictions in those circumstances.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail. However, Det. Garda Murphy said bail conditions were required.

The accused is not to leave the jurisdiction, he is to sign daily at his local garda station, provide his mobile phone number to gardaí and stay away from the area where the complainant lives. The final condition requires him not to approach any female or male under the age of 18 unknown to him for any reason.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case on those bail terms until April 26 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Mr Burke said he would not apply for free legal aid until the case was being sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

Det. Garda Murphy described the charge as one of coercion, brought under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act, the particulars alleging that the defendant acted on July 27 2020 with a view to compelling the complainant to abstain from doing an act which she had a legal right to do, without lawful authority.

No background details were given in Cork District Court to outline the alleged circumstances that gave rise to the particular charge being brought against the accused.