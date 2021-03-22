Eight arrested after €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin

Eight men have been arrested after gardaí seized €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine following a search in Dublin.
The search was carried out in the early hours of this morning at a location in Temple Bar and was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
During the operation, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of around €60,000, in various sized packaging, subject to analysis.
A number of mobile phones were also seized along with a quantity of cash.
Gardaí said that eight men, with ages ranging from 29 to 18 and one juvenile, were arrested at the scene.
Gardaí added that they were taken to a number of different garda station in the Dublin region.
They are all currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.