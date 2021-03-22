€13.5m to be spent on new Garda system to record contact with public

Gardaí are to spend €13.5m on a new system for logging and recording all contact by members of the public and dispatching gardaí in response to requests for assistance.

The new computer-aided dispatch and communications platform will replace a system that has been in use for over 30 years and whose immediate replacement was recommended by the Garda Inspectorate over a decade ago.

An Garda Síochána claims the new system will provide an enhanced service to the public, while also ensuring frontline gardaí will operate more safely and efficiently through access to real-time information.

It said the new system would enable gardaí “on the street” to operate more effectively and safely by linking data with the force’s other IT systems like the Pulse database, its roster and duty system as well as the Tetra network, which provides location and mapping information.

Call takers will be presented with meaningful information even before a call from a member of the public is answered, according to gardaí.

“More use of data and technology shall be made to prevent and detect crime but also to enhance the policing services for our citizens and to protect An Garda Síochána members by having current background information made available to them before attending the scene,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Faster response times

Gardaí acknowledged the need for the upgrade due to the age of the existing CAD system and its lack of modern functionality to assist with computerised call-logging and faster response times.

“The objective is to provide a better service to the public and a greatly improved response to demand for service starts in the wider control room environment where the first contact with the member of the public is dealt with,” the spokesperson added.

Gardaí said the new system was designed to provide the best possible experience to all parties who contact them in relation to either a serious criminal incident, a public safety issue or a general query for information.

It will also allow for integration with other emergency services to enable sharing of incident details as well as capacity to monitor social media web traffic, for example at a public event or in relation to a developing emergency situation.

The new system will be provided by Saab Technologies UK, which beat off two rival bidders to secure a contract worth €13,525,000.

Priority for investment

A national CAD system for An Garda Síochána was identified as a priority for investment in new technology by the Garda Inspectorate 12 years ago.

A report by the Garda Inspectorate in 2009 claimed the force’s CAD system at the time was “outdated” and should be replaced immediately as it did not allow gardaí to achieve a close matching of resources to demands for policing services.

It also revealed significant variations in Garda response capability at different times of day, on different days of the week and between different areas of Dublin city.

The Garda Inspectorate said properly managed CAD systems provided the best sources of police workload data to allow for planning and deployment of resources.

The existing system has been used in the Dublin metropolitan region since 1989 before it was unrolled in other regions in more recent years.

Saab said it was the first time that its SAFE command and control solution and communications platform was being deployed with a national police force.

The new system, which will operate across four control rooms and be accessible remotely by more than 14,000 gardaí, is expected to go live within two years.