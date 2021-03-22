Man charged in relation to Dublin city armed robbery 

A man has been charged following an armed robbery at a business in Dublin city centre.
Shortly before 9.30am yesterday morning, a man entered a shop on Cathal Brugha Street armed with a knife.
Gardaí say the man threatened staff and demanded they give him cash from the till.
After taking the money, he fled the scene on foot.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man was apprehended a short distance away.
The man, who is aged in his early 20s, was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 1 this morning.